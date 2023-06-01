Matt Nagy: Exciting to see Kadarius Toney build relationship with Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs are getting their first extended chance to work with wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the practice field this offseason and they’re liking what they see.

Toney joined the team in a midseason trade with the Giants and missed time with a hamstring injury before returning for the final seven games. He got hurt again in the AFC Championship Game, but returned to make two huge plays in the Super Bowl. Toney caught a touchdown and set up another with a punt return to make a pair of plays that showed how dangerous he can be in multiple phases of the game.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s concern is how Toney does on offense and he said it’s been enjoyable to watch Toney and quarterback Patrick Mahomes use this time to develop more chemistry with one another.

“Well, I think we all see what he can do when the football is in his hands ,” Nagy said, via Charles Goldman of USAToday.com. “Again, the same type of deal. He comes in halfway through the season, it’s a whole new offense that he has to learn the ins and outs. So, you have that point, and he was able to do that. It’s exciting now for us to be able to take that to year two and build that relationship with Pat. But he’s super-talented with the football in his hands and he’s been that way his entire life in his football career.”

The departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman this offseason will lead to some changes on the depth chart in Kansas City. If Toney and Mahomes continue to build a closer relationship, Toney figures to come out as one of the winners of that shuffling.