Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Matt Patricia in play for role on Eagles’ coaching staff

  
Published March 5, 2023 10:06 AM
Veteran Patriots assistant Matt Patricia, who served as offensive coordinator last year without the title, could be headed to an unfamiliar team, but with a more familiar role.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports that Patricia has a shot to land on the Eagles’ coaching staff. He would be, per the report, “presumably” the linebackers coach.

Patricia spent 14 years with the Patriots before becoming head coach of the Lions in 2018. He returned to the Patriots in 2021 in a jack-of-all-trades role, before emerging as the de facto offensive coordinator in 2022.

The Patriots haven’t officially severed ties with Patriots, but there’s a nagging sense that he won’t be back.

The Eagles hired Sean Desai to serve as defensive coordinator following the departure of Jonathan Gannon, who is now the head coach of the Cardinals.