nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles' parade will be on Valentine's Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints' ownership is appealing to Moore

Matt Patricia interviews for Ohio State’s defensive coordinator job

  
Published February 11, 2025 03:14 PM

Matt Patricia interviewed to become Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Patricia met with Ryan Day and others within the program on Monday.

The national champions promoted assistants Brian Hartline and Keenan Bailey to co-offensive coordinators after the departure of Chip Kelly for the Raiders. The Buckeyes still need to replace defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who left for Penn State shortly after the National Championship Game.

Patricia last coached in 2023 with the Eagles, serving as senior defensive assistant after two years with the Patriots as a senior football advisor (2021) and a senior football advisor/offensive line coach (2022).

He was head coach of the Lions from 2018-20, going 13-29-1 in 2 1/2 seasons, after spending 14 seasons as an assistant to Bill Belichick.

Patricia worked at Syracuse early in his career.