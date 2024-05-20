 Skip navigation
Matthew Judon not with Patriots for first day of OTAs

  
Published May 20, 2024 11:56 AM

The Patriots kicked off the organized team activity portion of their offseason schedule on Monday and one key member of the defense is not in attendance.

Edge rusher Matthew Judon is not taking part in the voluntary workout. Head coach Jerod Mayo said at a press conference, via multiple reporters, that Judon has been “in and out” over the course of this offseason and that has been the same approach he’s taken in past season as well.

Judon did limited work at training camp last summer before signing a revised deal with the Patriots. The deal runs through this season and has a base salary of $6.5 million after $3 million of this year’s compensation was moved into last year.

There’s been no sign that Judon is looking to revisit his contract again this year, but any absence that stretches into mandatory work would be a signal in that direction.