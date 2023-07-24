 Skip navigation
Top News

Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 24: Padres vs Pirates
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mmdillon_230724.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series tempers boil over at Pocono
nbc_nas_mmlarsonvhamlin_230724.jpg
Hamlin’s 50th Cup win not without controversy
nbc_roto_ctb_jonathanindia_230724.jpg
How India could factor into trade deadline

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matthew Judon wants to retire with Patriots

  
Published July 24, 2023 04:25 PM

Edge rusher Matthew Judon joined the Patriots in 2021, signing a four-year, $56 million contract as a free agent after five seasons in Baltimore.

Judon said he loves being a Patriot and wants to retire with the team.

“I don’t ever want to leave,” Judon told Dan Roche of WBZ-TV, via Karen Guregian of masslive.com. “I’m finding stuff like this and just making it home and trying to be more a part of the community, so I honestly never want to leave. That’s not my intent. Forever. I want to retire here. I’m very comfortable. I love it.”

Judon, who turns 31 next month, didn’t indicate how much longer he hopes to play, but he said he wouldn’t mind extending his deal. He has two years left on his current deal.

The Patriots should want to keep him as long as Judon is playing like he’s playing.

He had 15.5 sacks last season and has 28 in his two seasons in New England.