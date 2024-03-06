Matthew Judon: We have seen Mac Jones be a good QB when he’s “comfortable”

The Patriots likely draft a quarterback with the third overall pick. The question is: Will Mac Jones return?

New England could try to move Jones, not that they would get much more than a third-day pick for him.

Matthew Judon, like the rest of his teammates, doesn’t know what’s going to happen with Jones, but the edge rusher said he does believe Jones can succeed as a starting quarterback if he’s “comfortable.”

“When Mac was comfortable, and he had a good system, he produced and he put up numbers,” Judon said on Wednesday on NFL Network, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “And when you said we scored 45-7 [against Cleveland in 2021], Mac Jones led that team. We know he can do it. He has to find his confidence, his stride, and get a rhythm under him. And it’s going to be difficult. It’s his fourth [offensive coordinator] in four years.”

Even though the Patriots benched Jones the last six games, Judon dismissed the idea that Jones can’t be redeemed.

“Nah, I think once you catch a stride, catch a rhythm—that’s what they were talking about with Baker [Mayfield],” Judon said. “Now we’re talking about [Mayfield] being one of the first people off the board in free agency.”

It took Mayfield four teams in six years to finally become a Pro Bowl quarterback and (possibly) find a place where he’s comfortable. He threw a career-high 28 touchdowns in 2023 and led the Buccaneers to the playoffs, where they advanced to the divisional round.

Jones, 25, made the Pro Bowl as a rookie when he threw 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has 24 touchdowns and 23 interceptions the past two seasons combined, and the Patriots are 8-17 in his starts in that span.