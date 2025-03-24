 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford: I know Davante Adams will be a big addition to our team

  
Published March 24, 2025 09:24 AM

After he was released by the Jets, receiver Davante Adams signed a two-year deal with the Rams earlier this month.

Having played in the NFC North for several years, Adams and quarterback Matthew Stafford are used to going against one another. But now they’re teammates seeking a championship in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, Stafford touted Adams’ signing as significant.

“I have a ton of respect for him, the way he goes about his business and the way he plays the game,” Stafford said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “He’s been a big-time in this league for a long time, so happy to have him. I know he’s going to be a big addition to our team.”

Adams, 32, split his 2024 between the Raiders and Jets, catching a total of 85 passes for 1,063 yards with eight touchdowns in 14 games. He’s eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of the last five seasons.