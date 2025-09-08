Matthew Stafford joins the 60,000-yard club

Sixty thousand yards.

Only 10 men have ever thrown for that many yards in the NFL. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford joined the club on Sunday.

With 245 passing yards in the Rams’ Week 1 win over the Texans, Stafford has 60,054 passing yards. By reaching the milestone in 223 games, he has tied Matt Ryan as the second-fastest player to get there.

Drew Brees has the record, with 215 games to 60,000.

Stafford is now in position to climb higher and higher into the top 10 — and to possibly finish in the top five.