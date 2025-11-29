 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford looks to extend record streak of TD passes without an interception

  
Published November 29, 2025 08:06 AM

At age 37, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having his best season ever. Beyond the team’s 9-2 record — which has them contending for the No. 1 seed in the NFC — Stafford’s numbers are beyond impressive.

Stafford’s passer rating is 113.7. (His full-season career high is 106.0.) He has 30 touchdown passes and only two interceptions.

And he has thrown 27 touchdown passes since his last interception. It’s an all-time record, and it could keep going.

Stafford’s most recent interception came 10 weeks ago, in a loss at Philadelphia that was on the brink of being a win. He’ll put the streak on the line, and attempt to extend it, at Carolina on Sunday.

Through it all, the Rams are stacking wins. After Carolina, they visit the Cardinals before hosting Stafford’s former team, the Lions. Next comes a short-week rematch with the Seahawks in Seattle, followed by games against the Falcons and Cardinals to wrap things up.

It’s all there for the taking. Home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. MVP award. Two wins away from the Super Bowl.

Of all the reasons for the Rams’ success, Stafford is the biggest reason for it.