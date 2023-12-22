Matthew Stafford makes Rams history

The Rams have had plenty of great quarterbacks over the years. None have accomplished what current starter Matthew Stafford finalized tonight.

Stafford, as noted during the Amazon Prime broadcast, has gone four straight games with two or more touchdown passes and no interceptions. He’s the first Rams quarterback to ever do that.

He also generated 328 passing yards against the Saints. It’s his highest output since a Week 1 win in Seattle.

The 30-22 victory, which was a blowout until the Saints scored a pair of late touchdowns, gave the Rams their fifth win in six games. It dramatically strengthened L.A.'s shot at making the playoffs, while also making New Orleans’ path a lot more tenuous.

The Rams will be dangerous, if/when they qualify. They might be the only team in the NFC with a chance to go to San Francisco and pull off an upset. And it would happen if Stafford can keep playing the way he’s been playing lately — efficient, crisp, decisive, and healthy.

We should want the best teams to make it to the postseason, since that will be more likely to generate competitive and exciting playoff games. The Rams currently seem to be well positioned to do just that, regardless of the opponent.