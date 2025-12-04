Matthew Stafford named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been playing some of the best football of his career of late, and the NFL is giving him some recognition.

Stafford was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, a month in which he completed 66.7 percent of his passes, for 1,207 yards, and threw 15 touchdowns.

The Rams went 4-1 in November, and the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award became a two-man race between Stafford and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

With five games left in the season, Stafford is hoping to lead his Rams into a spot that Stafford’s team has never finished the season in: Having the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.