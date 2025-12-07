Matthew Stafford TD pass gives Rams 31-10 lead over Cardinals

The Cardinals’ defense finally managed to force the Rams’ offense into a third down for just the second time all game.

But unfortunately for Arizona, the club couldn’t get a stop.

It’s turned into a blowout in the desert, as Matthew Stafford connected with tight end Colby Parkinson to cap Los Angeles’ opening possession of the second half with a 6-yard touchdown.

L.A. now leads 31-10.

The Rams got down the field with a 10-play, 74-yard drive. Running back Blake Corum continued to run the ball effectively, gaining 17 yards to put the Rams deeper into Arizona territory.

While Stafford had incompletions on first- and second-and-goal, he was able to find Parkinson over the middle for a 6-yard score to give the Rams a 21-point lead.

Stafford is now 19-of-25 for 233 yards with two touchdowns on the day, getting back to his MVP pace after multiple turnovers in last week’s loss to Carolina.

On the injury front, Arizona defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (knee) has been downgraded to out