Maxx Crosby calls Joey Bosa a “crybaby” for complaining about getting held

  
Published February 2, 2023 01:59 PM
nbc_pft_joeybosa_230117
January 17, 2023 09:28 AM
After Joey Bosa was penalized twice for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Jags, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why he needs the self-discipline to control his emotions.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has had an interesting week. On Sunday, he attended the 49ers-Eagles game to support his brother, Nick. And a video went viral of a Philly fan giving Bosa the business.

Now, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has chimed in regarding Bosa’s in-game and post-game reaction to being held during the wild-card loss to the Jaguars.

“Couple games ago, when fucking dude had a meltdown and blaming the refs,” Crosby said on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “And I see dudes blaming -- ‘Oh, fucking O-linemen hold all the time, refs don’t call it.’ Like, I’ll never be that guy, bro. Shit like that is so weak to me. You’re gonna get held. I know I get held all the time. You watch the Rams’ last drive against us. I was getting literally tackled, but I’m not gonna go and double down and go look like a little fucking crybaby .”

The reality is the officials aren’t aggressively calling holding or false starts by offensive linemen. The habit, whether dictated by 345 Park Avenue or not, makes it easier for offensive linemen to handle defensive linemen, who currently are bigger, stronger, and faster than the men who try to block them.

So a guy can either blow a gasket and cost his team yardage and himself money, or he can just keep going, knowing that getting held goes with the territory of being a pass rusher in today’s NFL.