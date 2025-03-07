Maxx Crosby deal apparently triggered Bengals’ decision to trade Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals had repeatedly said they hope to sign defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a long-term deal. On Thursday, the notoriously frugal franchise threw in the paper towel, allowing Hendrickson to seek a trade.

So what happened? Maxx happened.

Applying common sense to the indisputable timeline, it seems obvious that the Bengals’ plan to try to sign Hendrickson changed the moment Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosy re-set the non-quarterback market at $35.5 million per year in new money, with two years of full guarantees and a third year that is, as a practical matter, guaranteed at signing.

It might not be that the Crosby deal made Hendrickson want more. It could be that the Crosby contract made Hendrickson’s prior position — at which the Bengals quite possibly scoffed — more reasonable.

Hendrickson has 35.0 sacks over the last two years. Crosby has 34.5 sacks over the last three. And Hendrickson will make only $16 million this year.

After the Crosby deal, something had to give. It’s officially given. Hendrickson will be traded, unless the Bengals regard the best offer they receive as not good enough. (It would be fitting for the Bengals to want too much draft-pick compensation for a player whom they think wants too much money.)

So, yes, the Bengals wanted to sign Hendrickson. On their terms, not his. With Crosby’s deal making Hendrickson’s terms far more reasonable, the team’s only move is to move on.

And to hope Joe Burrow will buy the front office a cake that says, “At least you tried.”