Maxx Crosby deal is the first time the Ravens have traded a first-round pick for a player

Since they became an NFL franchise, the Baltimore Ravens have always prioritized building through the draft, and adding talent in the first round. In their first NFL season, 1996, the Ravens had two first-round picks and they used them on two Hall of Famers, Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis. Since then, the Ravens have never traded a first-round pick for a player.

Until now.

Baltimore will send its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks to Las Vegas for defensive end Maxx Crosby, a blockbuster deal that represents a fundamental change to the Ravens’ longtime approach to roster building. Instead of adding young players in the draft and developing a young and deep team, the Ravens are adding a veteran All-Pro in the hopes that he can help them win a Super Bowl right now.

The Ravens have traded first-round picks before, but always for other draft picks. Building through the draft has been the priority. This trade shows the Ravens are trying a new tack, in a new year, with a new head coach.

It also shows that the Ravens think they need to strike now, while quarterback Lamar Jackson is in his prime, and not spend any more years developing the roster patiently. This is a move for a team that wants to win now.

The Raiders know they have a long rebuilding effort ahead, and now they have two first-round picks in each of the next two years. They can only hope to use them as wisely as the Ravens did when their first two first-round picks put their franchise on the map.