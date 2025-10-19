Maxx Crosby doubtful to return with knee, back injuries; Chiefs lead 28-0

The Raiders are getting dismantled by the Chiefs and it’s going to continue to be an uphill climb in the second half.

Las Vegas star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is doubtful to return with back and knee injuries.

Crosby was added to the injury report on Friday with a back issue as a limited participant in practice. The CBS broadcast also showed the training staff doing some work on Crosby’s knee on the sideline.

Additionally, Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler has been downgraded to out with a back injury.

Las Vegas is getting dismantled by Kansas City on Sunday. The Chiefs lead 28-0 early in the third quarter after Isiah Pacheco’s first touchdown of the season.

Kansas City has had four possessions, turning in long, methodical touchdown drive on each of them.