Maxx Crosby has not been in touch with Raiders about coaching search

The Raiders have been conducting yet another head coaching search after doing the same in 2024 and 2025.

But at this point, the club has not been in touch with its top player about it.

Via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Crosby told reporters on Wednesday that he hasn’t had much contact with the team since the end of the season.

“I haven’t talked to them, not in the last couple weeks,” Crosby said Wednesday when asked if he’d been kept in the loop about the coaching search. “I’ve just been focused on my family, my girls and getting healthy. But, yeah, I haven’t talked to them in a while.”

Crosby and the Raiders had an issue at the end of the regular season when edge rusher wanted to keep playing but Las Vegas elected to shut him down due to a knee injury. Crosby underwent surgery and had a follow-up visit in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“We’re doing everything right, checking every box,” Crosby said. “That’s what we’re going to do every single day, one at a time. Every time you go into rehab, it’s a different experience and a different journey.

“I attack it like everything else,” Crosby added. “Everything happens for a reason. I know I’m a little psychotic when it comes to the way I approach certain things, but that’s how you have to be if you want to be great. I’m willing to run that race.”

Given what popped up between the Raiders and Crosby to end 2025, it seems like there could be a change in where Crosby finishes that proverbial race in 2026 and beyond.