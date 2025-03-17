 Skip navigation
Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett have similar cash flow

  
Published March 17, 2025 07:18 PM

Two weeks ago, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, with a new-money average of $35.5 million. Four days later, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pushed the bar to $40 million.

The deals aren’t quite so dissimilar. The cash flow is, through most of the two contracts, comparable.

Through the first year, Crosby makes $33.282 million and Garrett makes $24.796 million.

Through 2026, Crosby makes $62.064 million and Garrett makes $57.96125 million.

Through 2027, Crosby makes $93.846 million and Garrett makes $100 million.

Through 2028, Crosby makes $121.128 million and Garrett makes $124.796 million.

Through 2029, Crosby makes $149.34 million and Garrett makes $164.796 million.

Garrett is signed through 2030, with another $40 million and a total six-year payout of $204.796 million. (The last two years, when Garrett will be 33 and 34, are not guaranteed.)

Both deals are very good, especially since each player had two years remaining on their prior contracts. Crosby does better through 2026, and Garrett pulls ahead through 2027. Through 2028, Garrett is up by $3.668 million.

However, Crosby plays in Nevada, which has no state income tax. Ohio’s takes 3.5 percent. Also Garrett has $1 million per year tied up in offseason workout bonuses and $1 million per year in per-game roster bonuses. Crosby has no money tied to workout bonuses and per-game roster bonuses of $782,000 per year.

Again, both deals are solid. The point is that the new-money APY gap of $4.5 million per year paints one picture. The cash flow, and the tax realities, paint a different one.