nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Mazi Smith had an allergic reaction to milk

  
Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith returned to practice Monday after a health scare Friday.

Smith said his allergic reaction was to milk.

It began “right away” after the Cowboys had boarded a bus to head to the airport to catch their charter to Las Vegas. Smith went to the Cowboys’ medical staff, who rushed him to a local hospital.

Smith said he has had allergic reactions previously.

I’m a big guy,” Smith said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I eat a lot of food. I know the ropes when it comes to having an allergic reaction. You can’t panic.”

Smith felt good enough to practice Monday and expects to participate in every practice this week.

“Yeah, it’s business as usual,” he said.