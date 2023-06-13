 Skip navigation
Meeting for vote on Commanders sale could happen between July 20 and August 8

  
Published June 13, 2023 05:45 PM
The sale of the Commanders is moving toward a conclusion. And some of the really rich folks who might have vacations planned in late July and early August might have to revise their itineraries.

Per multiple reports, the NFL informed its owners through a Friday, June 9 memo that they should hold the days of July 20 through August 8 for a possible meeting to vote on the approval of the sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris.

A special meeting was held in August 2023 to approve the sale of the Broncos from Pat Bowlen’s estate to the Walton-Penner group.

The news further confirms that momentum is building toward the sale being approved, as Harris apparently rectifies issues with the financing of the deal. He met last week with the league’s financing committee for more than two hours to review the issue.