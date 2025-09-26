Mekhi Becton, Will Dissly ruled out for Chargers-Giants

The Chargers will officially be without one of their starting guards this week.

Los Angeles has ruled out Mekhi Becton after he did not practice all week due to a concussion.

Becton exited last Sunday’s win over Denver after playing 31 of 86 offensive snaps.

Tight end Will Dissly (knee) and receiver Derius Davis (knee) are also out for the game.

Center Bradley Bozeman (back) is questionable after he did not practice Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday. Defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday and is questionable.

Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (back), cornerback Cam Hart (hip), cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle), and offensive lineman Trey Pipkins (knee) are all off the injury report and are expected to play.