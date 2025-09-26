 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mekhi Becton, Will Dissly ruled out for Chargers-Giants

  
Published September 26, 2025 03:28 PM

The Chargers will officially be without one of their starting guards this week.

Los Angeles has ruled out Mekhi Becton after he did not practice all week due to a concussion.

Becton exited last Sunday’s win over Denver after playing 31 of 86 offensive snaps.

Tight end Will Dissly (knee) and receiver Derius Davis (knee) are also out for the game.

Center Bradley Bozeman (back) is questionable after he did not practice Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday. Defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday and is questionable.

Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (back), cornerback Cam Hart (hip), cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle), and offensive lineman Trey Pipkins (knee) are all off the injury report and are expected to play.