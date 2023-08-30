Mekhi Becton: Winning RT job a block I have to build on

When the Jets drafted Mekhi Becton in the first round in 2020, the idea was that Becton would become a foundation of their offensive line as a left tackle.

Becton played there as a rookie, but knee injuries kept him off the field for all but one game the last two years. That led the Jets to acquire Duane Brown to man that position last year and it pushed Becton to right tackle upon his return to action this summer.

Becton showed the Jets enough to win the starting job on the right side, which he acknowledged wasn’t his first choice while making it clear that getting back in the starting lineup at any spot was his biggest goal of the offseason.

“Sometimes you’ve got to take a step back and put ego aside and do what’s best for the team,” Becton said, via the team’s website. “The main thing now is that I want to be on the field with my teammates. That was my expectation coming in and I wanted to be a part of the five no matter what. I wouldn’t say I’m surprised [to be starting]. I put in more work, but I’ve got more to do. It’s a block I have to build on.”

Becton said he is “really confident” in his knee after some early hiccups this summer and the hope is that he’s found his way back to the path he was on before the knee injuries put him in the shadows.