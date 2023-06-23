 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Melvin Gordon “staying ready” in hope of continuing NFL career

  
Published June 23, 2023 12:27 PM

Melvin Gordon picked up a Super Bowl ring in Kansas City earlier this month.

Gordon was hardly crucial to the Chiefs’ march to the championship, however. Gordon was signed to Kansas City’s practice squad a short time after being released by the Broncos during the regular season, but never appeared in a game for the team and became a free agent once the win over the Eagles was in the books.

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Gordon said that neither being relegated to the practice squad nor the NFL’s view of older running backs has dimmed his hopes of continuing to play.

“I still want to play ,” Gordon said. “I still got some tread left on the tires. Andy, you know, coach Reid, kind of sat me down and he told me that ‘you still can play.’ It’s just about the right situation. It’s just so tough for running backs right now. And you have a lot of running backs out there and we just don’t get no love. It’s literally the worst position to play in NFL right now. It literally sucks. I’m just staying ready, man, because I know what I can do. I know once I get in camp, I get in any camp, I can turn some heads. I know what I need to do.”

Gordon ran 90 times for 318 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Broncos before being released last season.