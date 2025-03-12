Miami announces re-signings of Quinton Bell, Elijah Campbell, Jackson Carmen, Dee Eskridge

The Dolphins announced the re-signings of linebacker Quinton Bell, defensive back Elijah Campbell, tackle Jackson Carman and wide receiver Dee Eskridge.

Bell has appeared in 27 career games with three starts in four seasons with Tampa Bay (2020), Atlanta (2022) and Miami (2023-24). He has recorded 26 tackles, a sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in his career.

He played all 17 games last season, recording 23 tackles. a sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

Campbell has played four seasons with Miami, appearing in 55 games with three starts. He has totaled 24 tackles, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also recorded 16 special teams tackles.

Campbell has appeared in 58 career NFL games, having also spent time with the Browns (2018) and the Jets (2020-21).

Carman played eight games with one start at right tackle in his first season with Miami in 2024 after being promoted from the practice squad. He has appeared in 30 career games, with seven starts, in four NFL seasons with Cincinnati (2021-23) and Miami (2024).

Eskridge appeared in six games last season after joining Miami’s practice squad on Aug. 29. Miami promoted him to the active roster on Oct. 25.

He made three receptions for 44 yards and added five kickoff returns for 146 yards (29.2 average) in his first season with the Dolphins. Eskridge is entering his fifth NFL season after also having spent time with Seattle (2021-23).

He has played 30 career games, totaling 20 receptions for 166 yards and one touchdown, while contributing 574 yards on 22 kickoff returns (26.1 average).