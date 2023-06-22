Miami-Dade Police say Tyreek Hill remains under investigation

The reporting regarding the latest Tyreek Hill incident has been all over the place.

The alleged victim reportedly doesn’t want to press charges . The police report, however, says he does.

The investigation into Hill’s role in the situation reportedly has concluded without charges . The police, however, say the investigation continues.

Here’s the first line from the NFL.com item on the matter: “Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains under investigation for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department confirmed to NFL Media on Wednesday evening.”

The fact that NFL Media sought the clarification and then trumpeted it to the world on the media outlet owned and operated by the league should be regarded as an ominous development by Hill. The NFL has the power to investigate and to discipline Hill for any violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, and to enhance any punishment based on his guilty plea from 2015 for choking and punching his pregnant girlfriend.

The league officially has had no comment on the latest Hill incident. The article on the league’s website says plenty.

This thing seems to be far from over. And Hill, even if he doesn’t end up being charged, could end up being punished by the NFL.