 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Miami-Dade Police say Tyreek Hill remains under investigation

  
Published June 22, 2023 09:58 AM

The reporting regarding the latest Tyreek Hill incident has been all over the place.

The alleged victim reportedly doesn’t want to press charges . The police report, however, says he does.

The investigation into Hill’s role in the situation reportedly has concluded without charges . The police, however, say the investigation continues.

Here’s the first line from the NFL.com item on the matter: “Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains under investigation for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department confirmed to NFL Media on Wednesday evening.”

The fact that NFL Media sought the clarification and then trumpeted it to the world on the media outlet owned and operated by the league should be regarded as an ominous development by Hill. The NFL has the power to investigate and to discipline Hill for any violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, and to enhance any punishment based on his guilty plea from 2015 for choking and punching his pregnant girlfriend.

The league officially has had no comment on the latest Hill incident. The article on the league’s website says plenty.

This thing seems to be far from over. And Hill, even if he doesn’t end up being charged, could end up being punished by the NFL.