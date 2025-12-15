Micah Parsons: “I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated”

As the Packers believed in the aftermath of the non-contact injury, linebacker Micah Parsons suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Parsons has posted a message on social media regarding the development.

“I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated,” Parsons said on Twitter. “This injury is my greatest test — a moment God allowed to strengthen my testimony. I believe He walks with me through this storm and chose me for this fight because He knew my heart could carry it. I’m deeply grateful to the Packers organization and my teammates for their unwavering support, love, and belief in me during this season. I trust His timing, His plan, and His purpose. I will rise again.”

The road is never easy for a player who has suffered a torn ACL. It begins with surgery and recovery. It continues with a rigorous rehab process. It requires work, patience, and determination.

Parsons is embracing the challenge. And he’ll surely do everything in his power to be back for 2026.

The injury also underscores the importance of high-level players to insist on contracts that shift the injury risk to the team. If Parsons had torn his ACL while playing under his fifth-year option in Dallas, he would have had no financial security from his contract.

His compensation, if any, would have come from an expensive insurance policy aimed at recovering the loss of value arising from the difference between the contract he could have gotten if healthy and the contract he would have gotten after suffering an injury that will make teams leery about paying market value. Those policies are very expensive, and the insurance companies have a reputation for not being overly eager about paying the money.

The best security comes from a fair contract. Parsons got it from the Packers. Which allows him to focus on getting himself healthy without having to give a moment of thought to his compensation.