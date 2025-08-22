Micah Parsons is at AT&T Stadium to watch the Cowboys’ preseason game

Micah Parsons scrubbed all Cowboys content from his social media accounts Thursday after hearing Jerry Jones’ comments about their contract stalemate.

So, everyone was curious whether the star edge rusher would show up to work Friday.

He did, and he has.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Parsons attended meetings at The Star on Friday morning.

Some 2 1/2 hours before Friday night’s preseason game against the Falcons, Parsons walked from the players’ parking lot through the bowels of AT&T Stadium to the locker room. Via videos from multiple reporters, Parsons was eating nachos as he arrived.

Parsons isn’t happy with Jones, and Jones isn’t happy with Parsons.

On Michael Irvin’s podcast, which dropped Thursday, Jones said he and Parsons had a handshake deal and “the agent told us to stick it up our ass.” Jones also all but dared Parsons to sit out the season and said the sides have “three years to work this out.”

Parsons is under contract for $24 million under the fifth-year option for 2025, and the Cowboys could use the franchise tag for 2026 and 2027.

Parsons continues to hold-in, at times citing back tightness for not practicing.

The Cowboys open the season Sept. 4 against the Eagles.