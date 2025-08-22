 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons scrubs social media of any mention of Cowboys

  
Published August 21, 2025 09:37 PM

Since Micah Parsons requested a trade Aug. 1, a whole lot of nothing has happened. The Cowboys star edge rusher hasn’t practiced; the sides haven’t talked; and owner Jerry Jones hasn’t stopped talking.

Jones’ latest comments about the contract stalemate have hit a nerve.

Parsons scrubbed his social media of any mention of the Cowboys. His X account now has a photo of him at the podium after the Cotton Bowl when he was at Penn State, and his personal information says: “Penn State 2021. TBD.”

He also posted a peace sign emoji and a photo of a Bible verse, Micah 7:8, which reads, in part, “Even if I fall, I will rise; the Lord is my light.”

Parsons’ Instagram also has TBD instead of the Cowboys as his employer.

On Michael Irvin’s podcast, Jones said he and Parsons had a handshake deal and “the agent told us to stick it up our ass.” Jones also all but dared Parsons to sit out the season and said the sides have “three years to work this out.”

Parsons is under contract for $24 million under the fifth-year option for 2025, and the Cowboys could use the franchise tag for 2026 and 2027.