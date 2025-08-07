Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones aren’t at Thursday’s Cowboys practice

Micah Parsons has not practiced at Cowboys training camp this summer, but he has been in attendance in street clothes while his teammates go through drills.

That changed on Thursday, however. Reporters at the practice noted that Parsons was absent from the workout.

Those reporters also noted that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not at practice either, which sparks thoughts that there may be talks going on about the contract extension that Parsons has been trying to land for a long time. Parsons did make a post to his Instagram story while practice was going on, but it was a repost of someone else from several days ago so it offered no clue as to his location.

There’s no word about the reason for either absence and contract talks are only one possibility, but anything that leads to an agreement would be a welcome development for Cowboys fans who want to see Parsons at full strength for the start of the regular season.