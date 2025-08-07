 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

travishunter.jpg
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

travishunter.jpg
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones aren’t at Thursday’s Cowboys practice

  
Published August 7, 2025 03:49 PM

Micah Parsons has not practiced at Cowboys training camp this summer, but he has been in attendance in street clothes while his teammates go through drills.

That changed on Thursday, however. Reporters at the practice noted that Parsons was absent from the workout.

Those reporters also noted that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not at practice either, which sparks thoughts that there may be talks going on about the contract extension that Parsons has been trying to land for a long time. Parsons did make a post to his Instagram story while practice was going on, but it was a repost of someone else from several days ago so it offered no clue as to his location.

There’s no word about the reason for either absence and contract talks are only one possibility, but anything that leads to an agreement would be a welcome development for Cowboys fans who want to see Parsons at full strength for the start of the regular season.