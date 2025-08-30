 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons: Jordan Love recruiting me wasn’t serious, I never thought I’d be traded

  
Published August 30, 2025 08:18 AM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love appeared on Micah Parsons’ podcast during Super Bowl week and said he wanted Parsons to join him on the Packers. At the time, few thought that could happen.

Now that it has happened, Parsons was asked about Love’s recruiting him to Green Bay and said it wasn’t a serious discussion because at that time, Parsons thought he’d sign a long-term contract to remain in Dallas, and not get traded.

“I don’t think it was ever a serious conversation because I never thought I’d be traded, but that’s the harsh reality. Me and Jordan, we’re super close, having the same agent,” Parsons said. “We’ve got a very good relationship.”

Parsons was traded by the Cowboys for the Packers’ next two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. That’s a win-now move by the Packers, and that’s what Parsons is in Green Bay to do.

“Winning means everything to me,” Parsons said. “I don’t think you’re going to find a more competitive person on the team or in the NFL.”