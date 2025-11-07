 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons, Josh Jacobs remain limited in Friday’s practice

  
Published November 7, 2025 06:34 PM

Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder) was downgraded to non-participation in Friday’s practice.

Golden was limited on Thursday.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and defensive lineman Luke Van Ness (foot) remained out of practice.

Edge rusher Micah Parsons (pectoral) was among nine players who remained limited for a second consecutive day.

Offensive guard Aaron Banks (neck), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (foot), running back Josh Jacobs (rest), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back), linebacker Quay Walker (calf), wide receiver Christian Watson (knee), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and defensive lineman Colby Wooden (shoulder) also were limited again.

The Packers added backup quarterback Malik Willis (calf) and wide receiver Malik Heath (hip) to the injury report as limited participants.

Wide receiver Savion Williams (foot) returned to limited work after missing Thursday’s session.