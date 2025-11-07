Micah Parsons, Josh Jacobs remain limited in Friday’s practice

Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder) was downgraded to non-participation in Friday’s practice.

Golden was limited on Thursday.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and defensive lineman Luke Van Ness (foot) remained out of practice.

Edge rusher Micah Parsons (pectoral) was among nine players who remained limited for a second consecutive day.

Offensive guard Aaron Banks (neck), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (foot), running back Josh Jacobs (rest), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back), linebacker Quay Walker (calf), wide receiver Christian Watson (knee), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and defensive lineman Colby Wooden (shoulder) also were limited again.

The Packers added backup quarterback Malik Willis (calf) and wide receiver Malik Heath (hip) to the injury report as limited participants.

Wide receiver Savion Williams (foot) returned to limited work after missing Thursday’s session.