Micah Parsons named NFC defensive player of the week for first time with Packers

Micah Parsons had his best performance with the Packers in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

Now Parsons has been named NFC defensive player of the week for the first time with Green Bay.

Parsons had five total tackles with four tackles for loss and a career-high 3.0 sacks in the Packers’ 27-23 victory.

This is Parsons’ fourth career player of the week award — his first since Week 2 of the 2023 season. He also won it in Week 8 of 2021 and Week 5 of 2022.

So far this season, Parsons has recorded 5.5 sacks with five tackles for loss and 13 QB hits.