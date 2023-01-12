Micah Parsons on the playoffs: These are going to be my best games

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was one of the best defensive players in the league in the regular season, but he says he’s about to step up his game.

Parsons told reporters today that he’s expecting to play his best football in the postseason.

“Honestly, I feel like as far as we go, these are going to be my best games . That’s just because I want it. Regular season is cool. You guys get all hyped up. But this is where legends are made,” Parsons said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Parsons says he feels better this week than he felt late in the regular season, and that he thinks he’s hit his second wind just in time for Monday night’s game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.