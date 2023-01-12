 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Micah Parsons on the playoffs: These are going to be my best games

  
Published January 12, 2023 10:50 AM
January 11, 2023 02:28 PM
Plenty has changed since the Jaguars took down the Chargers 38-10 on the road during Week 3, but Chris Simms still thinks there are some takeaways from that early-season showdown that can be applied to Wild Card Weekend.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was one of the best defensive players in the league in the regular season, but he says he’s about to step up his game.

Parsons told reporters today that he’s expecting to play his best football in the postseason.

“Honestly, I feel like as far as we go, these are going to be my best games . That’s just because I want it. Regular season is cool. You guys get all hyped up. But this is where legends are made,” Parsons said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Parsons says he feels better this week than he felt late in the regular season, and that he thinks he’s hit his second wind just in time for Monday night’s game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.