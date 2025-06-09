Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs reported to team facility ahead of minicamp

Defensive end Micah Parsons has skipped most of the Cowboys’ offseason program, and cornerback Trevon Diggs hasn’t attended any of the voluntary work while rehabbing elsewhere.

The team’s star defensive players, though, were at The Star on Monday to undergo a physical, via multiple reports, and both are expected to be in attendance for the beginning of the mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Diggs, who could miss most if not all of the 2025 season with a knee injury, is not cleared for any on-field work, and Parsons is expected to skip team drills without a contract extension.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones previously has expressed displeasure with Diggs’ decision to rehab in Miami, something he also did in 2023 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Diggs’ contract stipulates that he must take part in 84.375 percent of the offseason program in order to avoid a $500,000 de-escalator.

Diggs is believed to be the first player who could see his base salary lowered if the Cowboys enforce the clause.

Parsons, 25, became eligible for an extension after the 2023 season, and he now is in the final year of his contract scheduled to make $24 million on the fifth-year option. He wants a new deal and is expected eventually to get one that will top Ja’Marr Chase’s annual average of $40.25 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.