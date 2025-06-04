Trevon Diggs in danger of losing $500,000 for not rehabbing at team facility

Trevon Diggs is in danger of missing the 2025 season with a left knee injury. He also is in danger of losing $500,000 from his base salary for not rehabbing at the team facility.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Diggs has not been at the team facility, opting instead to rehab in Miami.

Diggs’ contract stipulates that he must take part in 84.375 percent of the offseason program in order to avoid a $500,000 de-escalator.

The Cowboys’ mandatory minicamp is next week, and Diggs would be subject to fines for missing the three-day sessions. Executive vice president Stephen Jones, though, said he expects Diggs at The Star next week.

The Cowboys place base-salary de-escalator clauses in their large contracts, which all but guarantees participation in the offseason program.

Per Archer, Diggs is believed to be the first player who could see his base salary lowered if the Cowboys enforce the clause.

Diggs tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a Week 3 practice in 2023. Diggs now is rehabbing the same knee after chondral bone graft surgery Jan. 23, which entails transplanting pieces of bone tissue into the joint to stimulate growth.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones publicly rebuked Diggs for his previous rehab, which was away from the team facility.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer had a positive update Tuesday about Diggs’ current rehab.

“It’s going good,” Schottenheimer said. “I talked to Trevon last week. He’s down in Miami doing some training. No timeline for the return. He had to come back a couple of weeks ago to get checked out by the doc. All signs are positive.”

Diggs, who twice has made the Pro Bowl, has a $9 million base salary for 2025. He has a salary cap hit of $12.5 million this season and next season is due a base salary of $14.5 million with an $18.4 million cap hit.