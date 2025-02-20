Michael Bidwill speaks, briefly, about latest lawsuit against him and the Cardinals

Earlier this month, another lawsuit from a former employee was filed against the Cardinals and owner Michael Bidwill. Beyond issuing a perfunctory statement acknowledging the case and strongly denying its allegations, the Cardinals have said nothing.

Bidwill, however, added some more quotes in a recent interview with Greg Moore of the Arizona Republic.

“This is not an uncommon experience, particularly in high-profile industries like sports, entertainment and business,” Bidwill told Moore regarding the civil action filed by his former personal assistant, Brittany Neuheisel. She alleges constructive discharge, wrongful discharge, discrimination based on age, gender, and religion, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Allegations can be made, and they get a lot of attention,” Bidwill told Moore. “But they’re just that: They’re allegations. We strongly deny them. We will strongly defend ourselves against them. And we believe that when the process is complete, the facts will reveal that reality. And the reality is completely different than what’s alleged.”

As Bidwill explains it, he understands that criticism goes with owning a professional sports team.

“When you’re in an industry like sports . . . there’s pressures that come with that,” Bidwill told Moore. “I’ve been around it for a while. But it’s a privilege to be in this position, and I’m fortunate. There are going to be critics, and that just comes with it.

“It’s a competitive industry. Fast-paced. You understand that there’s going to be some criticism.”

Still, there’s a difference between criticism and allegations regarding violations of civil legal protections for employees. While Moore’s article mentions that this isn’t the first instance of it, Moore makes no reference to the $3 million arbitration award that resulted from the shameful scorched-earth P.R. campaign the team waged after former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough filed an arbitration claim alleging wrongful discharge.

The over-the-top personal attack on McDonough contradicts Bidwill’s current “it goes with the territory” vibe. And that case isn’t over, despite a recent Associated Press article that misconstrued the impact of a court order.

Besides, plenty of sports owners are criticized. That’s not the same as being sued by multiple former employees. And it’s definitely not the same as reacting to a lawsuit by green-lighting an effort to retaliate with a press release that tries to drag through the mud the person who dared to use the available means of redressing grievances.

Fortunately for Neuheisel, Bidwill learned his lesson through the misadventures with McDonough. Still, a vow to strongly defend the Cardinals might not mean simply showing that what is alleged didn’t happen. Often, companies sued by former employees opt to go on the attack within the confines of the pre-trial discovery process, digging into every possible shred of evidence that can be used to make the plaintiff regret lighting the fuse, all in the hopes the plaintiff will drop the case or accept a settlement equal to or less than what the company will spend on legal fees in securing an eventual win in court.