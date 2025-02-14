Terry McDonough’s latest claims arising from Cardinals’ P.R. attack are sent to arbitration

After former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough won a $3 million arbitration claim against the team over an over-the-top press release published in response to allegations of wrongful discharge, McDonough, his wife, and his daughter filed a fresh lawsuit against the team and others.

A federal judge issued a ruling in the case on Thursday. The item from the Associated Press on the decision is, frankly, confusing and incomplete.

Per attorney Mike Caspino, who represents the plaintiffs in the case, the judge found that McDonough’s claims must be resolved in the league’s preferred forum of arbitration. The claims made by his wife and daughter were dismissed without prejudice and, per Caspino, they have been permitted to refile them. Caspino says that the claims as articulated in the civil complaint lacked sufficient information, in the opinion of the court.

As to the ruling that the case should go to arbitration, Caspino said McDonough will appeal.

McDonough specifically avoided suing the team and Bidwill, focusing instead on the external law firm and P.R. firm that crafted the attack on McDonough. The goal surely was to avoid arbitration. The lower court found that the arbitration obligation extends to the outside entities.