Michael Carter lands with Cardinals after being waived by Jets

Running back Michael Carter has found a new home a day after being waived by the Jets.

The Cardinals announced that they made a successful waiver claim on Carter Wednesday. They waived offensive lineman Doug Kramer to make space for Carter on their 53-man roster.

Carter was a 2021 fourth-round pick and had a regular role in the Jets offense before being let go on Tuesday. Carter played a quarter of the team’s offensive snaps and ran eight times for 38 yards while catching 15 passes for 68 yards.

Carter ran 261 times for 1,041 yards and seven thouchdowns over his first two seasons. He also had 77 catches for 613 yards.

James Conner, Keontay Ingram, and Emari Demercado are the other backs in Arizona.