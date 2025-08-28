 Skip navigation
Michael Irvin guarantees Micah Parsons won’t be traded, not long before he was

  
Published August 28, 2025 07:44 PM

Like verbal contracts, verbal guarantees aren’t worth the paper they’re not printed on.

Not long before the Cowboys traded linebacker Micah Parsons to the Packers, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin made a guarantee regarding the situation.

Appearing on ESPN, Irvin said this: “I guarantee, Michael Parsons’s not going anywhere. Jerry’s not that crazy. This is all what we call just negotiation stuff.”

As it turns out, Jerry is that crazy. And they thought it was all “negotiation stuff” until they found out it was serious.

We’ll have plenty more to say about one of the most stunning trades in recent NFL history. We’ll do it one post at a time, because there are so many different angles to consider.