Michael Penix, Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy plan to throw at the Combine

USC’s Caleb Williams and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are not planning to throw at the Scouting Combine, and that may give the next tier of quarterbacks an opportunity to get more eyes on them.

Three of the other top quarterbacks, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Michigan’s JJ McCarthy, all plan to throw in Indianapolis, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Penix, Nix and McCarthy all have their supporters who think they belong in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, but also all have their detractors who think they’re firmly in Day Two territory.

Quarterbacks will do their on-field work on Saturday. Williams and Daniels will be spectators while Penix, Nix and McCarthy hope they can steal the show.