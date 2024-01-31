Michael Penix hopes to convince NFL teams his knee is no concern after two ACL tears

Based solely on his production during the 2023 season, former Washington quarterback Michael Penix should be one of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL draft. But Penix, who is at the Senior Bowl this week, knows there are questions.

Penix tore the ACL in his right knee twice during his college career, which raises some red flags about whether he’s going to stay healthy, but Penix told ESPN that he had a checkup with Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, the renowned orthopedic surgeon, and that ElAttrache is telling NFL teams that the knee is not a concern.

“Some of that stuff I can’t control. I can tell them how I feel, I can show them how I feel, that’s all I can do at that point. I’ve got plenty of scans to show them, the doctor says I’m clear, nothing’s wrong, I don’t see why they would think I’m hurt, really. I can just show them what I can do,” Penix said.

Some draft analysts view Penix as a first-round pick, but the injuries and his age (he turns 24 in May) may prove to be significant concerns for some NFL teams. The Senior Bowl is one opportunity for him to impress NFL teams with his arm, but the most important evaluation may be of his knee.