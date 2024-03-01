Michael Penix Jr.: I can’t control injury questions, have shown I can compete

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. knows that his injury history might be a concern for some teams and he knows that he can’t do much to stop that from being the case.

Penix led Washington to the national title game after suffering a pair of torn ACLs earlier in his college career, but has gotten a clean bill of health from his surgeon and he told reporters that all went well during his medical checks at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week. Both of Penix’s knee injuries as well as a pair of shoulder injuries came when he was at Indiana, but he didn’t miss a game the last two seasons and said he feels he’s shown what he can do on the field.

“If they are, I can’t control it at this point,’' Penix said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “That was another reason I came back for the 2023 season, was to have another fully healthy season, just show I’m ready to compete and ready to do it at the next level. At this point I can’t control the questions about the injuries.’'

Penix is set to throw along with other quarterbacks on Saturday, but isn’t sure if he’ll be doing the other drills at this point in the pre-draft process.