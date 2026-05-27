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Michael Penix to participate in 7-on-7 during OTAs, not yet cleared for team drills

  
Published May 27, 2026 12:59 PM

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is still on the mend from a torn ACL. But he’s making progress and will be participating in some aspects of OTAs.

But Atlanta head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that the signal-caller is not completely medically cleared for team drills quite yet.

Via Will McFadden of the team’s website, Stefanski said Penix will continue to do individual drills and 7-on-7 work. But until it’s “appropriate” in his recovery timeline, Penix will not do 11-on-11.

Stefanski added, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN, that Penix is “doing outstanding.”

“He’s not 100 percent, but he’s exactly where he needs to be,” Stefanski said, noting that he’s not going to put an exact percentage on Penix’s recovery.

Once Penix is ready, he’s set to compete with Tua Tagovailoa to be Atlanta’s QB1.