Michael Penix: We should have the best offense in the league

Michael Penix is setting the bar high for the Falcons offense ahead of his first full season as the team’s starting quarterback.

Penix is joined on the unit by fellow first-round picks Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary and he thinks the collection of talent presents them with the opportunity to be at the top of the league when all is said and done.

“Potential? We should be the best in the league,” Penix said, via the team’s website.

The Falcons averaged 32 points in the three games that Penix started during his rookie season, which provides some reason to think that the team can light up the scoreboard with an offense built around his skills. The proof will come months from now, though, as talent on paper doesn’t always equal results.