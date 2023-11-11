Michael Thomas placed in police car after allegedly pushing, threatening contractor

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed in a police car after a contractor in his neighborhood said Thomas pushed him and threatened him over where his vehicle was parked.

It is unclear if Thomas was arrested. The Saints have confirmed they are aware of the incident and gathering more details.

The contractor, Luis Cifuentes, told WDSU in New Orleans that on Friday at about 5:30 p.m., Thomas threw two bricks at his truck and pushed him over.

Cifuentes said he is the project manager for a home being built near Thomas’s home, and that Thomas complained that the construction crew was parking their vehicles on the street. Cifuentes says Thomas made threatening comments including that Cifuentes’ car would get a “brick or a bullet” if he parked where Thomas told him not to.

“He drives up, and I see him get out, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what he’s doing, I’m just worried about my job site,’ and he walks up to this big pile of sand and grabs a brick, and he throws it at my car, and the guys are like, ‘hey, man your truck, your truck!’ ‘Oh, dude, he’s actually doing something,’ so, I grab my phone and I start recording him, and he grabbed my phone and grabbed and pushed me,” Cifuentes said.

Cifuentes said he’s a fan of Thomas’s and was shocked at the way Thomas acted.

“I told him, I was like, ‘man, listen, I cheered for you every Sunday, I never once thought I would have an issue like this with you.’ So, now we’re here,” Cifuentes said.

Thomas, whose career has been plagued by injuries for the last three years, has played in all nine games this year. He is third on the Saints in both catches (38) and receiving yards (439). There has been no indication that the incident will prevent Thomas from playing on Sunday at Minnesota.