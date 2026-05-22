Michael Wilson looking to build on last season

Michael Wilson caught 85 passes for 1,113 yards and seven touchdowns over his first two seasons. The Cardinals wide receiver had 78 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

It’s how he got there that makes becoming one of only 19 pass catches with 1,000 yards even more impressive.

Through the first five games, Wilson had eight catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. Jacoby Brissett replaced Kyler Murray in Week 6, and Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones went out with injuries in Week 11.

Wilson’s 593 routes for the season were the third-most in the NFL.

“If myself from February could have went back to myself in October and said, like, ‘Hey, man, you’re going to have a thousand,’” Wilson said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, “I probably would have been like, ‘Jesus Christ. I don’t know what would have happened for me to get a thousand, but some pretty cool stuff would have had to happen.’

“And, so, yeah, I’m still proud of myself for that.”

Wilson is eligible for a contract extension, but he said it’s business as usual.

“I don’t want that to affect how I show up every single day because ultimately that stuff is going to take care of itself,” Wilson said. “What I did last year, I can’t change. Like, that’s my resume, that’s what we’re going off of.

“But as soon as Week 1 starts and we’re playing against [the] L.A. Chargers, contract stuff, that stuff doesn’t matter. What I did last year doesn’t matter. I need to make sure I’m taking care of what I can now, tomorrow, the next day after that. That’s going to help me sort of replicate that season and build upon that.”