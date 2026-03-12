 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Micheal Clemons agrees to terms with the Colts

  
Published March 11, 2026 09:31 PM

The Colts have added defensive lineman Micheal Clemons, who agreed to a three-year, $17.5 million deal, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. The deal includes another $1 million of incentives.

Clemons joins Derrick Nnadi as a defensive lineman headed to Indianapolis after the Colts lost Kwity Paye to the Raiders.

Clemons, 28, joined the Jets as a fourth-round pick in 2022, and he spent his first four seasons in New York. He played 65 games, with 24 starts.

Clemons made only six starts last season, while playing behind Will McDonald and Jermaine Johnson, but he played a higher percentage of the snaps (55 percent) than he did in 2024 (54 percent) when he started all 17 games.

In his career, Clemons has totaled 119 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed. He also has 10 penalties for 97 yards.