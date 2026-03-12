Micheal Clemons agrees to terms with the Colts

The Colts have added defensive lineman Micheal Clemons, who agreed to a three-year, $17.5 million deal, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. The deal includes another $1 million of incentives.

Clemons joins Derrick Nnadi as a defensive lineman headed to Indianapolis after the Colts lost Kwity Paye to the Raiders.

Clemons, 28, joined the Jets as a fourth-round pick in 2022, and he spent his first four seasons in New York. He played 65 games, with 24 starts.

Clemons made only six starts last season, while playing behind Will McDonald and Jermaine Johnson, but he played a higher percentage of the snaps (55 percent) than he did in 2024 (54 percent) when he started all 17 games.

In his career, Clemons has totaled 119 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed. He also has 10 penalties for 97 yards.