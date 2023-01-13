Mickey Loomis confirms Dennis Allen will remain Saints head coach

The Saints didn’t make any announcement regarding head coach Dennis Allen’s future with the team after the end of Week 18, which suggested Allen would remain with the team but official word didn’t come until Friday.

General Manager Mickey Loomis told reporters at a press conference that Allen will be back for a second season with the team. Loomis did say that other changes could be made to the coaching staff, but they are currently evaluating those possibilities.

Allen guided the Saints to a 7-10 record this season. The team was in the top 10 in points and yards allowed, but they were far less successful offensively and that figures to be the focus of the team’s efforts to improve this offseason.

Quarterback will be a good place to start. Jameis Winston opened the season as the starter, but a back injury opened the door to Andy Dalton to start the final 14 games of the year. Upgrading on that duo will be essential for Allen and the Saints to move higher in the standings in the future.