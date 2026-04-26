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Mickey Loomis on Tyree Wilson: It’s a one-year trial and we’ll see how it goes

  
Published April 26, 2026 08:49 AM

The Saints did not draft any edge rushers over the last few days, but they did add one to the roster in a trade.

They picked up Tyree Wilson in a swap with the Raiders on Sunday and General Manager Mickey Loomis said at a press conference that defensive coordinator Brandon Staley has “a vision” for how the seventh overall pick of the 2023 draft can fit into the team’s defense. Loomis also said that the team will see how that goes before giving any thought to keeping Wilson in New Orleans beyond the 2026 season.

“It’s a one-year trial and we’ll see how it goes,” Loomis said.

Loomis’s answer all but confirms the Saints will pass on picking up Wilson’s fifth-year option, which would guarantee him $14.475 million for the 2027 season. A big year for the Saints could set Wilson up for a bigger payday and that would fall into the category of good problems for the Saints to figure out next offseason.