Mike Borgonzi: Carnell Tate is going to be great for Cam Ward

The Titans picked up a pair of players on Thursday night, selecting receiver Carnell Tate out of Ohio State at No. 4 overall before trading back into the first round to select defensive end Kendrick Faulk out of Auburn at No. 31.

After making the picks, General Manager Mike Borgonzi shared his excitement about the two players.

“Carnell Tate, we thought he was the best receiver in the draft,” Borgonzi said, via the team’s website. “And then coming back up and getting Keldric Faulk, who really fits this defense. I mean, long, can play outside, inside. Looking back to some of [Robert] Saleh’s defenses, too, it reminded me a little bit of [Arik] Armstead when he had him there in San Francisco. So, really excited about adding these two guys here tonight. Great character guys, too.”

When it comes to Tate in particular, the Titans are excited about the statue of the 6-foot-2, 192-pound wideout.

“Well, he’s a bigger, vertical guy. The route running, very efficient, his route running,” Borgonzi said. “I thought he had exceptional ball skills to be able to track the footballs, catch radius downfield. I think he’s going to be a great fit in this offense. And you know, he’s 20 years old last year playing at Ohio State. He’s a young kid.

“But Tate has the ability to play big downfield. That’s the one thing, all these contested catches downfield, his ability to go up and catch the football, contort his body in certain ways. I think it’s going to be great for Cam [Ward].”